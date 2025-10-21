Tree Code update launches with meeting October 21, 2025
Tuesday, October 21, 2025
|Trees Are the View.
Photo by Christine Southwick
By Kathleen Russell, Tree Preservation Code Team, Co-chair
The Tree Code Update 2025-2026 has begun and pertains to trees on private property. Information and a questionnaire are at the Shoreline city website here.
The first meeting of the Tree Code Update Community Advisory Group, comprised of twelve members, is on Tuesday, October 21, 2025 at 7pm at City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N. Members of the public are welcome to attend and listen to the discussion but there will be no opportunity for public comment or participation. Free parking in city garage behind City Hall.
On July 14, 2025, one of the project goals presented to Shoreline City Council by the City staff included increasing the citywide tree canopy coverage from 37% to 40% by 2050.
Tree advocates question the City's goal of increasing the tree canopy by only 3% in 25 years. In 1992, the canopy was 30%. It increased to 37% in 2017 which was maintained in the canopy assessment in 2023, using 2021 data.
Tree advocates understand that it takes decades for newly planted trees and tree replacements to be counted in the canopy assessment and also to provide much needed health and environmental benefits.
The tree code needs to be protective to maintain and increase Shoreline’s tree canopy for the benefit of residents now and future generations.
