Tree Code update launches with meeting October 21, 2025

Trees Are the View.

Photo by Christine Southwick

By Kathleen Russell, Tree Preservation Code Team, Co-chair





Tree advocates question the City's goal of increasing the tree canopy by only 3% in 25 years. In 1992, the canopy was 30%. It increased to 37% in 2017 which was maintained in the canopy assessment in 2023, using 2021 data.





Tree advocates understand that it takes decades for newly planted trees and tree replacements to be counted in the canopy assessment and also to provide much needed health and environmental benefits.





The tree code needs to be protective to maintain and increase Shoreline’s tree canopy for the benefit of residents now and future generations.





