Echo Lake Elementary Trunk or Treat manages to miss most of the rain
Monday, October 27, 2025
After a last minute, successful scramble for canopies and tarps everything was lined up for the kids at the Echo Lake Elementary PTA Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 25, 2025.
The kids were busy trying to decide which color, which candy, which balloon they should add to their stash.
The crowd was very diverse!
The PTA was pleased to stage another successful event.
All photos by Claudia Meadows
0 comments:
Post a Comment