Echo Lake Elementary Trunk or Treat manages to miss most of the rain

Monday, October 27, 2025



After a last minute, successful scramble for canopies and tarps everything was lined up for the kids at the Echo Lake Elementary PTA Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 25, 2025.


Colorful umbrellas fit the whole theme.


Parents stationed at the trunks made the most of the opportunity.


Not sure who was having the most fun!


Most elaborate trunk


The kids were busy trying to decide which color, which candy, which balloon they should add to their stash.

A bevy of princesses

The crowd was very diverse!


Shoreline Fire was there


Photo with the school mascot - the Eagle.

The PTA was pleased to stage another successful event.

All photos by Claudia Meadows


