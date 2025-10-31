Local food resources for families in need

We have families in our community who may be affected by the loss of monthly food assistance programs (such as SNAP) run by the Department of Social and Health Services.

: If your family is affected by this or any other event that is making it difficult to provide food for your family, below is information on local food resources.

If you are interested in helping: If a family is interested in helping our community during this time, the Family Advocates at each school are accepting donations of grocery gift cards in $25 increments. Please bring them to the school's front office in an envelope marked ‘ATTN: Family Advocate’.





And be aware of opportunities to donate to local food drives and help stock neighborhood food pantries.



