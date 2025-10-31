Local food resources for families in need
Ridgecrest Elementary School's Family Advocate, Evangelina Vederoff, created a list of food resources and the Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association shared it online. Thank you both!
We have families in our community who may be affected by the loss of monthly food assistance programs (such as SNAP) run by the Department of Social and Health Services.
If you are interested in helping: If a family is interested in helping our community during this time, the Family Advocates at each school are accepting donations of grocery gift cards in $25 increments. Please bring them to the school's front office in an envelope marked ‘ATTN: Family Advocate’.
And be aware of opportunities to donate to local food drives and help stock neighborhood food pantries.
For those in need of help:
If you have a remaining balance on your EBT card, you can participate in the following SNAP programs to receive additional benefits for fresh fruits & vegetables:
SNAP Produce Match - buy $10 of fresh, frozen, or canned fruits and vegetables with your EBT card at participating grocery stores and receive a $5 produce coupon: https://doh.wa.gov/.../snap-match.../snap-produce-match
SNAP Market Match - visit a participating farmers market or farm stand to receive SNAP Market Match dollars. Simply visit the information booth and swipe your EBT card for the amount you’d like to spend. Participating markets will match $25 or more per day in Market Match dollars for you to spend on produce: https://doh.wa.gov/.../snap-match-programs/snap-market-match
Fruit & Vegetable Prescription Program - The Washington State Department of Health’s Fruit and Vegetable Prescription (FV Rx) Program works with health care centers in Washington to prescribe fruits and vegetables to patients who are food insecure. Patients receive paper vouchers valued at $250-$500 over six months, redeemable at Safeway stores. Find out if you qualify: https://doh.wa.gov/.../fruit-and-vegetable-prescription...
Food banks, hot meals, little free pantries:
Hopelink
Phone: 206.440.7300
Food Market hours: Monday: 1-4; Tuesday: 10-3; Wednesday: 1-4pm and 5-7pm; Thursday: 1-4pm
Enrollment is required - call the center, pick up a paper application, or complete the online Food Enrollment Application Form.
North Helpline - Lake City
Located at 12736 33rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125
Phone: 206.367.3477
Food Bank Hours: Wednesday: 9am-1:45pm; Thursday: 4-6:45pm; Saturday: 9am-1:45pm
North Helpline - Bitter Lake
Located at: 13000 Linden Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133
Phone: 206-413-8192
Food Bank Hours: Saturday: 9am-1:45pm
Cedar Park Church Food Bank - Kenmore
Located at: 18737 68th Ave NE, Kenmore WA 98028
Mondays: 5:30-7:00pm
If you have an emergency need outside of Food Bank hours, please call 425-939-1377
CedarWood Pantry
Phone: 206.883.5132
Mondays: 12:30-2:30pm
FamilyWorks-Wallingford
Located at: 1501 North 45th Street. Seattle WA 98105
Tuesdays: 12 PM- 2 PM; Thursdays: 3 PM- 6 PM; Fridays: 11 AM- 1 PM
Concern for Neighbors Food Bank
Tuesdays: 9:30-11:00am
Greenwood Food Bank
Located at 9501 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle WA 98103
Tuesdays: 4-6pm; Wednesdays: 11am-1pm
COMMUNITY MEAL SITES
Edmonds Lutheran Church
Phone: 425.772.0561
Wednesday 5:00-6:30pm
Description: Provides a hot meal for anyone in need.
POPY's Café
At Prince of Peace - 14514 20th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA, 98155
Phone: 206.569.7011
Wednesday 5-6:30pm.
Description: Provides a nutritious meal and warm community atmosphere for anyone in need.
Ronald Commons Café
Phone: 206.542.2484
Description: Provides a free meal every Thursday from 5:30pm-6:45pm
Toasted Bagels and Coffee
Address: 4756 15th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105
Hours: 7am - 4pm
Description: Anyone can walk in and say, "can I put this on my neighbors tab" to the staff at the counter and they will give you a free breakfast.
St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church
Address: 722 N 145th St. Shoreline, WA 98133
Phone: 206-363-4319
Description: Provides a free meal every Tuesday from 5-6:30pm.
LITTLE FREE PANTRIES
These are part of a neighborhood food sharing program, where families can help themselves to items. Here is the 2022 list and map. Note that it is out of date and many of this pantries are no longer maintained.
