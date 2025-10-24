Jobs: City of Lake Forest Park Support Services Officer for LFP Police

Support Services Officer for LFP Police

This is a non-exempt position, eligible for overtime and benefits.





The City provides benefit eligible employees the following: medical, dental, vision, life insurance, long-term disability (LTD), employee assistance program (EAP), FSA, enrollment in Washington State's DRS PERS plan, 401(a) retirement plan, and an optional 457 deferred compensation plan (DCP) with a $50/month employer matching contribution.





Effective Jan. 1, 2026, wage schedule will be as follows: $5,983 min - $7,274 max per month.





Typical work schedule is day shift, Monday - Friday, with option of working a 5/8 or 4/10 schedule. Position is not eligible for remote work.





Under the direction of the Support Services Commander, the Support Services Officer coordinates and performs prisoner control/transport duties, court security duties, property room and evidence processing, chain of custody duties, department inventory control and coordinate vehicle maintenance, department security cameras/door monitoring, animal control liaison, and parking/environmental enforcement.





The Support Services Officer also serves arrest warrants and arrests judicially remanded defendants. Position is a specially commissioned peace officer.



