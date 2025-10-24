Jobs: City of Lake Forest Park Support Services Officer for LFP Police

Friday, October 24, 2025

City of Lake Forest Park
Support Services Officer for LFP Police
 
This is a non-exempt position, eligible for overtime and benefits. 

The City provides benefit eligible employees the following: medical, dental, vision, life insurance, long-term disability (LTD), employee assistance program (EAP), FSA, enrollment in Washington State's DRS PERS plan, 401(a) retirement plan, and an optional 457 deferred compensation plan (DCP) with a $50/month employer matching contribution.

Effective Jan. 1, 2026, wage schedule will be as follows: $5,983 min - $7,274 max per month. 

Typical work schedule is day shift, Monday - Friday, with option of working a 5/8 or 4/10 schedule. Position is not eligible for remote work.  

Under the direction of the Support Services Commander, the Support Services Officer coordinates and performs prisoner control/transport duties, court security duties, property room and evidence processing, chain of custody duties, department inventory control and coordinate vehicle maintenance, department security cameras/door monitoring, animal control liaison, and parking/environmental enforcement. 

The Support Services Officer also serves arrest warrants and arrests judicially remanded defendants.  Position is a specially commissioned peace officer.



Posted by DKH at 1:50 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  