Local student graduates from Marquette University
Saturday, October 25, 2025
Johnson earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology.
Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws over 7,600 undergraduate and 3,600 graduate and professional students from nearly all states and more than 60 countries.
In addition to its nationally recognized academic programs, Marquette is known for its service learning programs and internships as students are challenged to use what they learn to make a difference in the world. Find out more about Marquette at marquette.edu.
