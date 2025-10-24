Clean-up party at Blue Heron Park on November 9, 2025





Native landscaping gives way to a winding pathway along McAleer Creek, a salmon spawning stream that also attracts blue herons.In 2010, the City constructed a pedestrian bridge connecting the park to Brookside Boulevard NE and the Town Center, enhancing access and opportunities to enjoy views of the creek.to help kick off the park’s restoration project. Volunteers will assist with debris removal and site preparation for future planting areas.Following the clean up, planting plans will be developed focusing on native species and pollinators suited to the site’s conditions. A watering system will be created to support the new plants, and informational displays will share details about the chosen plants, site requirements and watering needs.Various organizations will be involved in this project making it a real community effort. Come lend a hand and help keep Lake Forest Park’s natural spaces thriving.