Letter to the Editor: Invest in a Secure Future

To the Editor:

I was raised to believe that members of a community should willingly pay taxes to improve the quality of life and ensure a stronger future. I lived in West Virginia and saw first-hand what happens when people are determined not to pay taxes to support their cities and state government.In my opinion, Lake Forest Park’s Prop 1 is a responsible and smart way to support our city. The tax burden will be moderate: About $220 yearly for the six-year period of the levy. Critics of Prop 1 say that we shouldn’t worry because public safety expenses are fully funded through 2026. However, this is true only because we are drawing on reserves to balance the current budget. Instead of drawing down on reserves, we should proactively put LFP’s finances on a firmer footing.The underlying problem is that cities are only permitted to raise property taxes by 1% per year, even though inflation-driven expenses go up much faster. At some point, there is no reasonable alternative than a willingness to make up this gap via levies.David K. Farkas43-year LFP resident and frequent community volunteer