LFP Neighborhood meeting November 6, 2025 regarding Ballinger Way NE Roundabout Project
Wednesday, October 29, 2025
|LFP roundabout design
The City is hosting a neighborhood community meeting on November 6, 2025, from 6:00pm to 7:30pm.
The primary purpose of the meeting is to present and discuss the overall roundabout project, receive community feedback, and present retaining wall details associated with the project.
In-person attendees can participate in the Council Chambers at the Lake Forest Park City Hall located at 17425 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155.
You can also join the neighborhood meeting virtually through Zoom Webinar.
Learn more about the roundabout project on our website
In-person attendees can participate in the Council Chambers at the Lake Forest Park City Hall located at 17425 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155.
You can also join the neighborhood meeting virtually through Zoom Webinar.
Learn more about the roundabout project on our website
0 comments:
Post a Comment