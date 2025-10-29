LFP Neighborhood meeting November 6, 2025 regarding Ballinger Way NE Roundabout Project

Wednesday, October 29, 2025

LFP roundabout design
On September 11, 2025 the Lake Forest Park City Council approved Resolution 25-2028, allowing the City to move forward with a contract for the SR 104 and 40th Place NE Roundabout project.

The City is hosting a neighborhood community meeting on November 6, 2025, from 6:00pm to 7:30pm. 

The primary purpose of the meeting is to present and discuss the overall roundabout project, receive community feedback, and present retaining wall details associated with the project.

In-person attendees can participate in the Council Chambers at the Lake Forest Park City Hall located at 17425 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155.

You can also join the neighborhood meeting virtually through Zoom Webinar.

Learn more about the roundabout project on our website


