Tour Northern Italy with artist Charlene Collins Freeman

Sunday, October 26, 2025

Tour of Northern Italy
Verona, Venice, Lessinia, Lake Garda & Milan
with Charlene Collins Freeman
June 5 - 20, 2026

World Tours Studio is proud to offer another travel adventure led by Charlene Collins Freeman

Are you ready to travel, sketch, and take in the beauty, tastes, and sweet life of Italy? Beautiful peaceful accommodations, group outings and time to explore on your own. Come join Charlene on a travel adventure. You can come to sketch and paint with her or come along just to enjoy the journey.

This travel package includes:
  • Lodging for 13 nights in the beautiful Villa Moron, just outside of Verona. Single rooms with private bathroom, air conditioning, wifi
  • Daily continental breakfasts, Nine lunches, Eleven dinners
  • A cooking class, a wine tasting, local cheeses & meats tasting, and an olive oil museum tour
  • Four group trips into Verona
  • Overnight trips to Venice and Milan (hotel included/double occupancy)
  • Day trips to Lake Garda, and Lessinia
  • Transportation for all group activities
  • A fun class for basic Italian phrases and cultural nuances
  • Tour of Dolci Colori, a historic Italian company founded around 1900, that produces and sells natural paints and pigments
  • Sketchbook classes with Charlene Collins Freeman
Cost for this travel package is $6150

Space is limited to 12 participants and even though the deadline to register is January 15, 2026 don’t wait to register! It could sell out earlier!

For more information or to register for this inspiring adventure, click here. This link will take you to a downloadable and printable brochure with details about our tour to Northern Italy!


