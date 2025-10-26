Hidden Gem Cat Rescue merges with Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe)





Joining with SAFe Rescue offers the team from Hidden Gem a physical location to continue cultivating life-saving services. Likewise, uniting with Hidden Gem’s network of trained caregivers enables SAFe Rescue to expand the reach and scope of their existing foster programs and community services.

Merging with Hidden Gem allows SAFe Rescue to widen this focus on an especially vulnerable segment of feline populations: orphaned newborn kittens. This comes at a time of growing need in Washington state as well as the country, as large numbers of unaltered cats produce litters with higher mortality risks if left in the wild. These babies are incredibly fragile, requiring round the clock attention and consistent medical support.





Hidden Gem's integration into SAFe Rescue brings a new crop of experienced foster families to the fold. While SAFe's fosters are no strangers to the highs and lows of neonate care, this combination of efforts promises a mutually beneficial give and take through education and collaboration. The SAFe and Hidden Gem communities look forward to navigating the transition together.



“Bottle baby kittens need a special kind of foster–someone patient, committed, and ready to provide care at all hours,” says Sam Winchester, Hidden Gem’s former Executive Director. “Because their care requires so many resources, rescues rely on our community to help give these babies the love and support they need to flourish and find loving homes.”

"This merger will help us to increase the number of orphaned neonates we are able to save," adds Michelle Flowers, SAFe's Foster Program Manager.









Donate to help Rescue Bottle Babies “And at the same time, we will help meet the needs of our partners who need places for these babies to go to continue care and find homes. We are blessed with such a generous and enthusiastic community!”



To further develop SAFe’s neonatal support during this transition, local philanthropic association Svanee’s Foundation will be matching up to $20,000 in donations made on behalf of Rescue bottle babies. This means all gifts made to



SAFe Rescue is raising essential funds to expand capacity to meet the intensive needs of bottle babies.



Svanee’s Foundation will match up to $20,000 in donations made to SAFe’s



About SAFe Rescue



SAFe Rescue takes in homeless cats and kittens, gives them the care they need, finds them loving homes, and supports their human companions. More than 1,600 felines, including seniors and special needs cats, find homes through SAFe during a typical year as people in search of new friends visit our Adoption Center. To further develop SAFe's neonatal support during this transition, local philanthropic association Svanee's Foundation will be matching up to $20,000 in donations made on behalf of Rescue bottle babies. This means all gifts made to SAFe's Bottle Baby Campaign (accessible through this link or directly from SAFe's website) will make double the difference for fragile newborn felines.





SAFe’s dedication to animal welfare extends past the point of adoption. With monthly low-cost community wellness clinics, a pet supply pantry and a recent rollout of new affordable spay and neuter services,





SAFe Rescue is a non-profit, no-kill rescue, 501c3 #91-2041961.









Prior to this merger, Hidden Gem operated entirely out of foster homes, with an emphasis on the intake and care of orphaned neonate kittens, known colloquially as “bottle babies.”