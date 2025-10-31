LAKE FOREST PARK: SR 104 reopening remains on track for Nov. 7 depending on the weather

Lyon Creek fish culvert on SR 104/Ballinger Way

Photo courtesy WSDOT

From WSDOT From WSDOT









Our contractor for the Lyon Creek fish passage project made extensive progress over the last week, and we remain on track to reopen all lanes on SR 104/Ballinger Way Northeast Friday night, November 7, 2025.We need to find a dry stretch to lay fresh asphalt on both sides of the new culvert structure spanning Lyon Creek. Paving is currently scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, November 5-6, and we’re hoping the weather will cooperate.If not, we'll try to shuffle our work around to accommodate the forecast. But if things don't work out, we’ll need to wait for the next window of dry weather, and that could delay the SR 104 reopening. We’ll keep you posted.Aside from paving, our contractor is focused on completing final earthwork along SR 104 as well as electrical work and curbing. We’ve also got extensive sewer work remaining adjacent to the new culvert.We’ll tackle that sewer work starting Sunday night, November 2. Sewer work will happen from 9pm to 5am nightly Sunday through Friday morning. We expect this stretch of work will last up to six weeks before we pause until spring to return for final paving.