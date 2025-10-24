Washington State Department of Health secures USDA funding to maintain WIC benefits through mid-to-late November
Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has received additional funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), allowing the state to continue providing food benefits and supporting its currently reduced 11-member administrative team for the state’s Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Nutrition Program through mid-to-late November.
This estimate is based on current WIC redemption rates. If redemption rates increase, available funding may run out sooner.
DOH continues to closely monitor the situation and will provide updates as they become available on our Federal Government Shutdown webpage.
