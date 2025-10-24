Washington State Department of Health secures USDA funding to maintain WIC benefits through mid-to-late November

Friday, October 24, 2025

OLYMPIA - The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has received additional funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), allowing the state to continue providing food benefits and supporting its currently reduced 11-member administrative team for the state’s Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Nutrition Program through mid-to-late November. 

This estimate is based on current WIC redemption rates. If redemption rates increase, available funding may run out sooner.

DOH continues to closely monitor the situation and will provide updates as they become available on our Federal Government Shutdown webpage.


Posted by DKH at 3:32 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  