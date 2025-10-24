Construction to add electricity to Park at Town Center in Shoreline

Friday, October 24, 2025

Photo courtesy City of Shoreline

Construction was underway on Friday October 24, 2025 at the Park at Town Center as we work to electrify the area in preparation for ShoreLights and other future uses!

Thousands of new Shoreline residents have moved into communities built in this area over the last few years, and this investment in park infrastructure, centrally located within walking distance of these new homes, is funded by Park Impact Fees collected from development.

Photo courtesy City of Shoreline

Park Impact Fees were adopted by the City in 2017 to help ensure the idea that “growth pays for growth,” providing funding for improvements and expansions to our park systems as our population grows.

