Construction to add electricity to Park at Town Center in Shoreline

Photo courtesy City of Shoreline

Construction was underway on Friday October 24, 2025 at the Park at Town Center as we work to electrify the area in preparation for ShoreLights and other future uses! Construction was underway on Friday October 24, 2025 at the Park at Town Center as we work to electrify the area in preparation for ShoreLights and other future uses!

Thousands of new Shoreline residents have moved into communities built in this area over the last few years, and this investment in park infrastructure, centrally located within walking distance of these new homes, is funded by Park Impact Fees collected from development.



