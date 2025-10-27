Online surplus sales and auctions from King county, UW, Washington state, Seattle, Feds
Monday, October 27, 2025
Looking for gently used furniture, bicycles, office supplies, or small equipment such as mowers, blowers and chainsaws?
King County Fleet Services, which manages the county’s surplus program, has launched a new online surplus auction, making it possible – and easy – for the public to buy surplus county goods.
The county also typically offers electronics (printers, cameras, etc.), construction supplies and auto parts.
Anyone can access GovDeals and bid on goods. The link is also available via the county’s Personal Property surplus site.
Since May, Fleet has sold more than 200 items and generated more than $30,000 in revenue.
Revenue generated through the auction supports both the Personal Property Surplus Program as well as county agencies disposing of assets.
Other local surplus agencies
- City of Seattle surplus
- Washington State surplus
- University of Washington surplus
- Federal government surplus
