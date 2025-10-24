Social Justice Sundays sign-waving October 26, 2025 at Shoreline - Edmonds line
Friday, October 24, 2025
N 205th / SW 244thSign-waving on Sunday, 1-2pm
Looking to keep up the momentum from last week's "No Kings/Rise Up!" rally?
Join one of the regular "Social Justice Sundays" sign-wavings at the Shoreline-Edmonds line.
Social Justice Sundays sign-waving, 1-2pm, at the intersection of Aurora Ave N and N 205th St. (just north of Costco).
Extra signs are always available to borrow, or bring your own. Food, toiletries and school supplies are accepted for donation to a local organization.
Visit Everydayactivists.net for more information
