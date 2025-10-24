Social Justice Sundays sign-waving October 26, 2025 at Shoreline - Edmonds line

Friday, October 24, 2025

Photo by Pamela Mieth
Shoreline-Edmonds line 
N 205th / SW 244th
Sign-waving on Sunday, 1-2pm

Looking to keep up the momentum from last week's "No Kings/Rise Up!" rally? 

Join one of the regular "Social Justice Sundays" sign-wavings at the Shoreline-Edmonds line.

Social Justice Sundays sign-waving, 1-2pm, at the intersection of Aurora Ave N and N 205th St. (just north of Costco).

Extra signs are always available to borrow, or bring your own. Food, toiletries and school supplies are accepted for donation to a local organization.

Visit Everydayactivists.net for more information


