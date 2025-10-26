All lanes on SR 104/Ballinger Way expected to reopen Friday, November 7, 2025

October 15, 2025 Photo by David Carlos

Construction is largely complete on the new fish passage built to carry Lyon Creek beneath SR 104. We are still finalizing earthwork around the culvert, finishing driveway and sidewalk work and preparing for final paving – which requires dry weather.However, challenges remain with the underground sewer work happening adjacent to the new culvert. Underground utility work is inherently difficult, and sandy, silty soils in this area have compounded those challenges and slowed the pace of construction.We know this extended closure has created challenges for people who live, work and commute through this area. We also know these extensions are frustrating.We expect our contractor will work 24 hours a day until this phase of work is finished, and if we can reopen SR 104 before November 7, we will.Casey ConleyConstruction communicationsWSDOT Northwest Region