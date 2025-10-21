Shoreline Tree Code being updated - provide your thoughts

Tuesday, October 21, 2025

We are updating the City's Tree Code! The Tree Code holds the rules for trees on private property. These rules include many requirements around such things as:
Maintaining and/or removing existing trees.
Protecting and keeping trees during the redevelopment of property
The standard for how many trees a property owner needs to plant to replace any trees cut down.
How the City will enforce the code and what the penalties will be.

The Tree Code Update will include reviewing and updating the tree code rules to follow urban forestry best practices and strengthen the City’s commitment to meeting its tree canopy and housing goals.

To get involved, visit the Tree Code Engage Page to:
fill out a short questionnaire to tell us what you think is most important about the Tree Code Update.
read meeting summaries about the ongoing work.
subscribe for project updates to learn about future ways to get involved.

To stay connected and learn about other engagement opportunities visit Shoreline Tree Code update.


Posted by DKH at 10:53 PM
