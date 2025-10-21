Shoreline Tree Code being updated - provide your thoughts

We are updating the City's Tree Code! The Tree Code holds the rules for trees on private property. These rules include many requirements around such things as:

The Tree Code Update will include reviewing and updating the tree code rules to follow urban forestry best practices and strengthen the City’s commitment to meeting its tree canopy and housing goals.







To get involved, visit the Tree Code Engage Page to:fill out a short questionnaire to tell us what you think is most important about the Tree Code Update.read meeting summaries about the ongoing work.subscribe for project updates to learn about future ways to get involved.



Maintaining and/or removing existing trees.Protecting and keeping trees during the redevelopment of propertyThe standard for how many trees a property owner needs to plant to replace any trees cut down.How the City will enforce the code and what the penalties will be.