Safe Streets and Roads for All Safety Action Plan: Take the City of Shoreline survey

Shoreline Collision map

In recent years, Washington State has seen an increase in crashes resulting in serious injuries and fatalities. In recent years, Washington State has seen an increase in crashes resulting in serious injuries and fatalities.





To help make our streets safer, the City of Shoreline is creating a new Transportation Safety Action Plan.









The Plan aligns with the national Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) program and supports Shoreline’s strategic plan to improve safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers. The goal is to improve what we already do in our Annual Traffic Report

Share Your Thoughts





Your feedback is important. It helps build a successful Plan that reflects the community’s values and supports a culture of safety. Tell us how we should prioritize traffic safety projects considering our limited City funds and potential grant opportunities.



