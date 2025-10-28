Jayapal holding Federal Workers Resource Fair October 30, 2025 at Seattle City Hall









In partnership with Mayor Bruce Harrell and the City of Seattle, this event will be an opportunity to learn about and access resources from local government and organizations directly supporting federal workers and their families. Please share this invitation with any affected federal workers in your network.WHAT: Congresswoman Jayapal & the City of Seattle’s Federal Workers Resource FairWHEN: Thursday, October 30 from 11:00-1:00pmWHERE: Seattle City Hall, 1st Floor Lobby, 600 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 . You can find directions on how to get to City Hall here WHO: Food Lifeline will be distributing food. Service providers include BECU, Essentials First, King County Promotores Network, Seattle City Light, Seattle Public Utilities, United Way of King County, Washington State Employment Security Department, Workforce Development Council of Seattle-King County, and more!If you have questions, you can contact my district office at 206-674-0040. I look forward to seeing you there!

Today is the 27th day of the Republican Shutdown. While Republicans and Trump refuse to govern, millions of federal workers are suffering across this country, unsure of when they will get their next paycheck, and how they will pay their bills and keep food on the table for their families.To help support workers during this difficult time, I’ll be hosting a