Woman dies in Shoreline domestic violence assault

Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Monday morning October 27, 2025, just after 1:30am, the KCSO Communications Center received several 911 calls regarding the sounds of gunfire in the 20100 block of Whitman Ave N in Shoreline.

Shoreline Police (KCSO deputies) responded to find a single injured victim in the street. 

The scene was secured while medical intervention was provided by deputies and Shoreline firefighters / medics. 

Unfortunately, the person died at the scene.

Officers from Edmonds PD helped secure the scene while other KCSO assets were deployed. 

Detectives from the KCSO Major Crimes Unit were on-scene and in charge of the investigation. Case #: C25032447

Eleven hours later, on October 27, about 12:30pm in the afternoon, the King County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 43-year-old man for domestic violence homicide.

He had his first appearance hearing on Tuesday October 28, at 2pm in King County Jail Courtroom No. 1.

No previous cases involving the defendant have been referred to the King County prosecuting attorney's office for charges.

The victim's name has not yet been released.


