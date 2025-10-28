Fire blotter: Busy Weekend for Our Shoreline Fire Crews
Tuesday, October 28, 2025
|Fire at the vacant Family Fun Center in Edmonds
Photo courtesy South County Fire
From Friday morning through Monday morning, October 24-27, 2025 Shoreline Fire crews were dispatched to 147 calls. Some of the notable incidents included:
Saturday, 2:30 PM: Working fire in Bothell.
Saturday, 4:50 PM: Surface water rescue for a kite boarder in distress.
Saturday, 9:50 PM: Tree into a house with a trapped resident.
Sunday, 10:40 AM: Working fire in Bothell.
Sunday, 6:50 PM: Residential fire started in Kitchen fire — smoke alarms alerted the resident.
Sunday, 9:30 PM: Assisted South County Fire with a fire at the vacant Family Fun Center in Edmonds.
Monday, 1:46 AM: Responded with law enforcement to a shooting; no ongoing threat to the public.
Monday, 6:30 AM: Motor vehicle collision — two patients transported after extrication.
Monday, 10:13 AM: Dispatched for a surface water rescue, cancelled prior to response.
It was a busy and demanding weekend, and we’re proud of our crews for their hard work and commitment to serving our community.
Safety Reminder: Check your smoke alarms, wear your life jackets and seatbelts, and safely secure your firearms.
0 comments:
Post a Comment