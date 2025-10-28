Fire blotter: Busy Weekend for Our Shoreline Fire Crews

Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Fire at the vacant Family Fun Center in Edmonds
Photo courtesy South County Fire

From Friday morning through Monday morning, October 24-27, 2025 Shoreline Fire crews were dispatched to 147 calls. Some of the notable incidents included:

Saturday, 2:30 PM: Working fire in Bothell.
Saturday, 4:50 PM: Surface water rescue for a kite boarder in distress.
Saturday, 9:50 PM: Tree into a house with a trapped resident.
Sunday, 10:40 AM: Working fire in Bothell.
Sunday, 6:50 PM: Residential fire started in Kitchen fire — smoke alarms alerted the resident.
Sunday, 9:30 PM: Assisted South County Fire with a fire at the vacant Family Fun Center in Edmonds.
Monday, 1:46 AM: Responded with law enforcement to a shooting; no ongoing threat to the public.
Monday, 6:30 AM: Motor vehicle collision — two patients transported after extrication.
Monday, 10:13 AM: Dispatched for a surface water rescue, cancelled prior to response.

It was a busy and demanding weekend, and we’re proud of our crews for their hard work and commitment to serving our community.
Safety Reminder: Check your smoke alarms, wear your life jackets and seatbelts, and safely secure your firearms.


