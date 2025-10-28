November teen activities calendar

MS Night Boo Bash - 11/1

SAGE mini Renaissance Fair - 11/14

Thrifts-giving (high school only until 6pm) - 11/22





The Shoreline Teen Center is a free teen center for youth aged Middle School to 18 years old. The Center provides hot food as well as many activities.





They have basketball, pool, ping pong, foosball, video games, and art daily. Doors open at 2:30pm Monday - Friday. All calendar activities begin at about 3:30pm and are subject to change.





Teens at the Shoreline Teen Center are old enough to check themselves in and out. While staff support them while they’re here, we are not able to supervise once they leave the building.





