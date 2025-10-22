

Join us for the 47th Annual Rotary Cup football game on Friday, October 24, 2025 at Shoreline Stadium as Shorecrest and Shorewood face off for bragging rights!

Gates open at 5:30pm

Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for seniors (65+)

Shorecrest or Shorewood students with a valid ASB card will be admitted for free.

Tickets are $5 for middle school students accompanied by an adult and $8 if they are without an adult

Tickets for children and elementary students are $5

Parking is available at the stadium and Shoreline Center

Consider riding the light rail to the 185th St. station to avoid parking delays

Cash and cards are accepted at the ticket booth, as well as purchasing tickets via GOFAN









Important Rotary Cup info:Kick-off is at 7 pm, but be sure to arrive at least 30 minutes before kickoff or buy tickets in advance, or risk missing some of the action while waiting to get into the biggest game of the year!