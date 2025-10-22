47th Annual Rotary Cup football game on Friday, October 24, 2025

Wednesday, October 22, 2025


Join us for the 47th Annual Rotary Cup football game on Friday, October 24, 2025 at Shoreline Stadium as Shorecrest and Shorewood face off for bragging rights!

Important Rotary Cup info:
  • Gates open at 5:30pm 
  • Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for seniors (65+)
  • Shorecrest or Shorewood students with a valid ASB card will be admitted for free.
  • Tickets are $5 for middle school students accompanied by an adult and $8 if they are without an adult
  • Tickets for children and elementary students are $5
  • Parking is available at the stadium and Shoreline Center
  • Consider riding the light rail to the 185th St. station to avoid parking delays
  • Cash and cards are accepted at the ticket booth, as well as purchasing tickets via GOFAN

Kick-off is at 7 pm, but be sure to arrive at least 30 minutes before kickoff or buy tickets in advance, or risk missing some of the action while waiting to get into the biggest game of the year!

Buy tickets online here


Posted by DKH at 11:02 PM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  