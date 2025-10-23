Learn to swing dance at the Commons November 1 and 22, 2025



Saturdays, November 1 & 22, 2025 from 5:30-6:30pm

Third Place Commons

Instructor Charles England is a Third Place Commons regular and has been teaching folks to dance for over 40 years. This fun and easy class will get you ready to swing it up when the music starts!









Third Place Commons upper level Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE. Whether you're brand new or just brushing up your moves, this class will get you ready to hit the dance floor with confidence. Attend one or both sessions — beginners welcome!








