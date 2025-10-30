Where were you on May 18, 1980 When the Mountain Shook?

May 18, 1980 - A day that lives in the Pacific Northwest Infamy





Film crew trying to climb out of the crater Ash spread across the state to the east, blackening the skies in the Yakima area and spreading as far as Spokane and some parts of Idaho, and Portland, then continuing east.





The ash cloud eventually reached the northeastern United States.



It triggered the biggest landslide in Earth's recorded history. 200 square miles of forest were flattened.





Mount St. Helens eruption Fifty-seven people died, making it the deadliest and most destructive volcanic eruption in US history. The blast covered 230 square miles.



The eruption also triggered debris flows and avalanches, mud and water, and thousands of tree trunks that were prized by loggers and builders splashing down the Toutle River system and other waterways.





The film “The Fire Below Us - Remembering Mount St. Helens” will be shown Saturday evening, November 1, 2025 telling the preliminary reports of possible eruption and earthquakes, and showing footage of the eruption.

A 20-year-old professional cinematographer, just getting started in his career, was hired to go up the mountain with his crew to film the destruction and aftermath, when suddenly the mountain erupted for the second time, trapping them, loggers, and some sightseers.





Michael Lienau producer /

director and cinematographer Michael Lienau, who will be in person at the showing, tells the story of their time on the mountain with stunning photography, some re-created scenes with professional actors.





It is narrated by Grant Goodeve, formerly of the Northwest’s KING TV and then appearing in Northern Exposure, Eight is Enough, and many more television shows.



“I’m so grateful to share my story for the very first time in the Shoreline area about the amazing life lessons about Mount St. Helens and what I learned at the mountain, which happened 45-plus years ago,” stated Michael Lienau, producer/director and cinematographer.

Michael filming on the mountain The film and Michael are hosted by the Men's Fellowship at Berean Bible Church at the corner of N 185th and 1st Ave NE with doors opening at 5:00pm and the film at 6:00pm.





Use the west entrance parking lot and entrance to the Gym on the left of the building.





Following the film, Michael will do a Q&A session, adjourning around 8:00pm.





ADMISSION IS FREE with lots of free popcorn, too.





All are welcome.



Story by Robert Junell

In less than two minutes, the mountain’s north face collapsed — triggering the largest landslide ever recorded and sending ash across the continent.