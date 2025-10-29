It’s That Time Again for Games and Treats at Berean Bible Church on Halloween
Wednesday, October 29, 2025
Over 200 kids will be playing games such as balloon pop, the claw, corn hole, shooting hoops, and more.
And it wouldn’t be complete without lots of treats in the trunks of cars just ready for the Halloween tradition of candy for all the kids.
Shoreline Police will join in with treats from their police car, too.
Friday, October 31, 6:00pm to 8:00pm.
Berean Bible Church is located at 2345 North 185th Street, at the corner of 5th Avenue and N. 185th. The event takes place on the large, west parking lot. Easy to find and plenty of parking.
