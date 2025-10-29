It’s That Time Again for Games and Treats at Berean Bible Church on Halloween

Wednesday, October 29, 2025

For the 4th year, Trunk or Treat will be held on Friday night for Shoreline families at Berean Bible Church. All are welcome at this free event.

Over 200 kids will be playing games such as balloon pop, the claw, corn hole, shooting hoops, and more. 

And it wouldn’t be complete without lots of treats in the trunks of cars just ready for the Halloween tradition of candy for all the kids.

Shoreline Police will join in with treats from their police car, too.

Friday, October 31, 6:00pm to 8:00pm.

Berean Bible Church is located at 2345 North 185th Street, at the corner of 5th Avenue and N. 185th. The event takes place on the large, west parking lot. Easy to find and plenty of parking.


Posted by DKH at 10:50 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  