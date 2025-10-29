It’s That Time Again for Games and Treats at Berean Bible Church on Halloween

Trunk or Treat will be held on Friday night for Shoreline families at Berean Bible Church. All are welcome at this free event. For the 4th year,will be held on Friday night for Shoreline families at Berean Bible Church. All are welcome at this free event.









Friday, October 31, 6:00pm to 8:00pm.



And it wouldn’t be complete without lots of treats in the trunks of cars just ready for the Halloween tradition of candy for all the kids.Shoreline Police will join in with treats from their police car, too.Berean Bible Church is located at 2345 North 185th Street , at the corner of 5th Avenue and N. 185th. The event takes place on the large, west parking lot. Easy to find and plenty of parking.

Over 200 kids will be playing games such as balloon pop, the claw, corn hole, shooting hoops, and more.