Fairy Feet Irish Dance Class for the Most Magical Trick-or-Treaters October 30, 2025

Fairy Feet Irish Dance Class for the Most Magical Trick-or-Treaters





Wear a dance-able fairy costume, and tip toe into the spook-io!



Fairy Feet dancers will explore through creative fairy movement the basics of dancing and foundational Irish dance movements and language.





Perfect for dance curious kids who love to float around and be magical this Halloween!



Halloween has its roots in the Irish festival, Samhain.





This harvest holiday marks the midway point between the autumnal equinox and winter solstice.





In mythology, Samhan is a spiritual time when the Otheworld became visible to mankind and spiritual forces such as fairies became loose in the human world.









Celebrate Halloween the Irish way with this class!

RSVP today



Carroll-Henderson Studio, 6121 176th St SW, Lynnwood, WA 98036



Contact Lauren Carroll-Bolger at



Carroll-Henderson School, an Irish dancing school focusing on traditional, artistic, and competitive Irish dancing in Edmonds & Mountlake Terrace, WA and Missoula, MT for all dancers ages 18 months+. Fall registration is now open. See our website,





Irish fairies ages 3-5 will twirl, tip toe and levitate across the floor in this free Fairy Feet Irish dance class in celebration of the ancient Irish holiday, Samhain.