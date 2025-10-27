Shorewood Boys Cross Country brought home the WesCo South League Title this past Saturday, October 25, 2025 at Granite Falls High School in Snohomish County.





This makes a 4-peat, back to back to back to back Titles for the Boys team. The Girls Team was a very close 2nd!





It was wet and windy but we managed to avoid a lot of the rain during our races. The early rain made the course somewhat soft and slick but athletes did a good job competing.





Max Billett winning 2A/3A Wesco South Title

Congratulations to senior Max Billett for winning the WesCo South Individual Cross Country Title. The WesCo League Meet determined League Champions and also All League honors.





WesCo South includes Shorewood, Shorecrest, Lynnwood, Meadowdale, Edmonds-Woodway, Mountlake Terrace, and Archbishop Murphy (2A).





Both the JV Girls and JV Boys competed in a JV race comprised of WesCo North & South 2A/3A schools (13 schools) and both Shorewood JV Teams placed 2nd in their respective JV races!





Girls Varsity placed a very close 2nd

Congratulations to sophomore Chloe Mergler for placing 2nd in the girls JV race and Luz Guillen-Salinas placing 5th. Congratulations to junior Colin Casimir for placing 2nd in the boys JV race and Quinn Martin placing 5th.



WesCo South All League Honors (1st Team Conference Honors goes to athletes who place 1st-7th at WesCo Championships Varsity race, 2nd Team Conference Honors goes to those who place 8th-14th, and All Conference Honorable Mention goes to those who place 15th-21st)

1st Team: Max Billett (1st), Tristan Crittenden (2nd), Eli Graves (3rd), Isaiah Schuelke (6th), Violet Koslowsky (3rd), Annika Crow (5th)

2nd Team: Kellan Roberts (9th), Aiden Witt (10th), Cleo Dalasta (8th), Olivia Decker (9th), Maya Mirabueno (13th)

Honorable Mention: Noah Raupp (15th), Brayden Yee (17th), McKenzie Clark (15th), Neha Adhikaram (16th) Full results can be found here. WesCo South All League Honors (1st Team Conference Honors goes to athletes who place 1st-7th at WesCo Championships Varsity race, 2nd Team Conference Honors goes to those who place 8th-14th, and All Conference Honorable Mention goes to those who place 15th-21st)





Next weekend, Shorewood will be heading to Regionals (NW District 1 Championships) at Lakewood HS in Arlington. This is for one of 4 spots to 5 spots for the State meet to be held in Pasco in two weekends.





Report from Head Coaches: Paul Villanueva and Joel Reese







