Free Zoom presentation: How to Successfully Advocate for Special Education Services: The Basics

Kerri Feeney

Special Education Attorney Register now for Eastside CHADD Zoom presentation on Tuesday October 28, 2025 from 6:45 to 8:15pm.





Kerri holds a Master’s Degree in education and taught for 20 years prior to becoming a lawyer. In 2013, Kerri completed training as a mediator through Harvard Law School’s Program on Negotiation. In 2015, the Washington State Association of Justice named Kerri the Public Justice Lawyer of the Year for her work advocating on behalf of students with disabilities.









Kerri Feeney will cover

How to request special services and to get the process started; How to participate in the evaluation process and in IEP meetings; How to work through common barriers and potential disputes; and What dispute resolution options exist to address disputes. To register, please

Write “Special“ in the subject line. Your first and last name Your Eastside CHADD membership number (If you’re a member of Eastside CHADD) Email address to receive the ZOOM link (Only if it's different than the one you used to register) Telephone number so we can contact you quickly in case of schedule changes If you need to cancel your reservation, please notify us immediately (at



Eastside CHADD members have priority enrollment. Non-members will be placed on a waitlist and enrolled after members have registered. To join Eastside CHADD and receive all the benefits of CHADD and Eastside CHADD,



Please note that this presentation will not be recorded, so please join us 10 minutes before 6:45pm to learn how to help your children thrive.



Zoom link will be sent before the meeting takes place.



More information here





Join Kerri Feeney, Special Education Attorney to learn “How to Successfully Advocate for Special Education Services: The Basics.”Kerri W. Feeney provides representation throughout Eastern Washington in all areas of disabilities law, with a practice focus on special education litigation, discrimination in public accommodation, and guardianship.