Sacred Salmon Pilgrimage Walk November 8, 2025 at Carkeek Park

North Seattle Catholics welcome people of all ages on a Sacred Salmon Pilgrimage walk. This two-mile walk will enter Carkeek Park at the Eddie McAlbee entrance.









There will be options for those who can not make the two-mile journey. However, all will gather at the starting location for additional information, an opening prayer, and a blessing. There will be stops for prayer and reflection along the way.At Piper’s Creek, all will observe the amazing spawning salmon as they complete their full creation cycle!A Salmon Steward will teach us about the salmon ecosystem. This Pilgrimage is designed to increase our awareness of God’s creations, deepen our relationship with God, and motivate us to take collective, concrete actions for the Care of Earth, our Common Home.Part of the Pilgrimages of Hope for Creation initiative and conducted in partnership with Intercommunity Peace and Justice's Sacred Salmon Campaign.