City Light crews labor through the night to restore power

Outages as of 9:30pm on 10-26-25 25 customers in 14 locations are all that remain without power in City Light's North Seattle region at 9:20pm on October 26, 2025. 25 customers in 14 locations are all that remain without power in City Light's North Seattle region at 9:20pm on October 26, 2025.





It's an amazing accomplishment for City Light crews who have spent 24 hours restoring power to thousands of people.



But it's hard luck for those 25 because it means there are complexities with each one.





Here's hoping they have a generator or an alternate source of heat.







