City Light crews labor through the night to restore power

Monday, October 27, 2025

Outages as of 9:30pm on 10-26-25
25 customers in 14 locations are all that remain without power in City Light's North Seattle region at 9:20pm on October 26, 2025. 

It's an amazing accomplishment for City Light crews who have spent 24 hours restoring power to thousands of people.

But it's hard luck for those 25 because it means there are complexities with each one. 

Here's hoping they have a generator or an alternate source of heat.


Posted by DKH at 12:06 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  