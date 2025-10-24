WeatherWatcher: Wind Advisory issued by the National Weather Service

National Weather Service in Seattle The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Wind Advisory for the Shoreline, South Snohomish county, and South Everett vicinity. This wind advisory also includes the city of Lake Forest Park and other neighboring communities north of Seattle city limits. The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Wind Advisory for the Shoreline, South Snohomish county, and South Everett vicinity. This wind advisory also includes the city of Lake Forest Park and other neighboring communities north of Seattle city limits.





From the National Weather Service:





The wind advisory is in effect from 9am Saturday to midnight PDT Saturday night. What: Southeast to southwest winds 10 to 20mph with gusts up to 35 to 40mph expected at times.

Where: Portions of northwest and west central Washington.

When: From 9am Saturday to midnight PDT Saturday night.

Impacts: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Precautionary/Preparedness actions: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicles. Secure outdoor objects.





Weekend forecast for Shoreline and Lake Forest Park:





First I'll talk about the latest on the winds. This is not a major once-in-a-couple-of-years windstorm. This is going to be more like the normal storms we see several times a year. The one difference right now is it is a little early in the season, some deciduous trees may be vulnerable, and it could lead to a little more tree damage than we'd normally see with 40mph wind gusts.





The latest models for wind through Shoreline and Lake Forest Park show some gusty winds moving in around 1pm Saturday and continuing until around 8-9pm with a short break before they ramp up again near midnight.





I suspect this wind advisory will get extended until the early morning hours of Sunday. Wind gusts in these forecasts show generally 30-35mph during the day, but the late evening surge shows that 40-50mph gusts are possible.





Rain will be just as big of a story this weekend. We have already received over an inch of rain as of this writing Friday evening. We are coming very close to our average rainfall for the month now and I suspect we could see another inch of rain by Sunday night.









Longer range forecasts show a series of atmospheric rivers and storm fronts coming through next week as well, which should easily put us at or above normal for rainfall by the time October wraps up.



For current weather conditions please visit www.shorelineweather.com

New on the website is my southeast Everett weather station, as well as automated weather alert banners.

This means that when you visit my website any active weather alerts will show up near the top in a big red banner. This includes our current wind advisory.

My website will only display active weather alerts for Shoreline, South Snohomish county, and South Everett areas, so please check the National Weather Service for alerts in other areas you plan to travel to.



We are at a total rainfall of 2.73 inches this month, just shy of about 0.75 inches below normal so far.