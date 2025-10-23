Jobs: WSDOT Communications Consultant 4 (Multiple Positions)

(Multiple Positions)

This position performs communications work for WSDOT Traffic, Maintenance and Operations as well as emergency projects throughout the Northwest Region. This position serves as an agency spokesperson and participates in a standby Public Information Officer (PIO) rotation to provide after-hours communications support.





This position is responsible for responding to frequent inquiries from community groups, reporters and stakeholders and must coordinate messaging for internal and external audiences in a timely, effective, professional and creative manner. This position prepares WSDOT managers, staff members and executives for interviews and speaking engagements with diverse audiences.









See link for more information, including details on how to apply:

$78,863 – $89,233 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking multiple Communications Consultant 4s to create, lead, direct and implement communications campaigns and respond to public and media inquiries with minimal supervision with Northwest Region Traffic Management Center (TMC) in support of WSDOT’s mission.