Community invited to Trunk or Treat Event at Edmonds Lutheran on October 26, 2025



Hey neighbors! Our Trunk or Treat Event is happening Sunday, October 26, 2025 and we’d love a few extra helping hands to make the day festive and fun for our community kids! We have a Fire Truck coming and everything and we need some more helping hands to make it festive and fun!

We could really use help with:Setting up and decorating the parking lotHelping at an easy craft stationRunning our hot cocoa table and helping with cleanupSmall Witch Toss Game StationColoring StationIt’s a great way to spread some joy, meet friendly faces, and get into the Halloween spirit!Ages 16-95 can help :)If you’d like to volunteer, please reach out to Mika at community@edmondslutheran.org or message us / comment below and we'll reach out.Event time: Sunday, October 261pm-3pm (Volunteers can help on Sat 10/25 & Sun 10/26 anywhere between 10am-12:30 for prep and during the event, or for cleanup)Location: Edmonds Lutheran Church 23525 84th Ave W, Edmonds Everyone welcome!! individuals, families, and teensThank you in advance for making this a fun community event