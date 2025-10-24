Community invited to Trunk or Treat Event at Edmonds Lutheran on October 26, 2025
Friday, October 24, 2025
Hey neighbors! Our Trunk or Treat Event is happening Sunday, October 26, 2025 and we’d love a few extra helping hands to make the day festive and fun for our community kids! We have a Fire Truck coming and everything and we need some more helping hands to make it festive and fun!
We could really use help with:
Setting up and decorating the parking lot
Helping at an easy craft station
Running our hot cocoa table and helping with cleanup
Small Witch Toss Game Station
Coloring Station
It’s a great way to spread some joy, meet friendly faces, and get into the Halloween spirit! Ages 16-95 can help :)
If you’d like to volunteer, please reach out to Mika at community@edmondslutheran.org or message us / comment below and we'll reach out.
Event time: Sunday, October 26
1pm-3pm (Volunteers can help on Sat 10/25 & Sun 10/26 anywhere between 10am-12:30 for prep and during the event, or for cleanup)
Location: Edmonds Lutheran Church 23525 84th Ave W, Edmonds
Everyone welcome!! individuals, families, and teens
Thank you in advance for making this a fun community event
