Sno-King International Folk Dance Club

And if you miss that one, we have our Second Saturday Party on November 8, a second party to dispel any gloom in case of bad weather. Parties are from 7 to 9pm, and you may bring snacks to share.
Sno-King dances every Wednesday at that time, throwing ourselves into couple, no-partner, and set dances and mixers from many countries. You don't need to bring a partner.
While we have paused our 6:30 beginners' classes until the spring, we do generally teach something every Wednesday, after the half hour of requests, except at parties.
- Wed. November 12 is set dance teaching night, starting at 6:45. We will review a Scottish set dance. Latecomers may not be able to join a set.
- Wed. Nov. 19 we will teach a Polish couple dance.
- Wed. Nov. 26 is the night before Thanksgiving, so it is all request night. You can bring a list of your favorites to request.
Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood. $8.00. First time free.
Infor: www.sno-king.org , dancesnoking@gmail.com , or 425-610-9393.
