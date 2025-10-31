Sno-King International Folk Dance Club

Sno-King dancers Come and frolic at Sno-King's Fall Frolic Party on Wednesday, November 5, 2025 with live music from the popular duo Invartim. You won't want to miss them. Come and frolic at Sno-King's Fall Frolic Party on Wednesday, November 5, 2025 with live music from the popular duo Invartim. You won't want to miss them.





And if you miss that one, we have our Second Saturday Party on November 8, a second party to dispel any gloom in case of bad weather. Parties are from 7 to 9pm, and you may bring snacks to share.





Sno-King dances every Wednesday at that time, throwing ourselves into couple, no-partner, and set dances and mixers from many countries. You don't need to bring a partner.





While we have paused our 6:30 beginners' classes until the spring, we do generally teach something every Wednesday, after the half hour of requests, except at parties.





Wed. November 12 is set dance teaching night, starting at 6:45. We will review a Scottish set dance. Latecomers may not be able to join a set.

Wed. Nov. 19 we will teach a Polish couple dance.

Wed. Nov. 26 is the night before Thanksgiving, so it is all request night. You can bring a list of your favorites to request. International folk dancing is really fun, - you never get bored because there is so much variety. Do try it!



Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood. $8.00. First time free.












