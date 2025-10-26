Shorecrest girls win cross country Championship races in spite of heavy rain and winds

Shorecrest cross country teams at Granite Falls WA

Despite heavy rain and winds, the Shorecrest girls cross country team won both the the varsity and junior varsity races at the WesCo Championships on October 25, 2025 at Granite Falls High School in Snohomish County.





The varsity race was won by a senior runner and the the junior varsity race was won by an up-and-coming freshman.





The boys varsity team came in 5th overall and the junior varsity team came in 6th. This was the last meet for the junior varsity team.





Many athletes ran personal bests at the 5K distance despite a muddy and challenging course.





The next meet will be the District 1 and 2 Championships at Lakewood High School on November 1st. From there it will be determined who goes on to the State Championship on November 8th in Pasco!





--Kelly Hjelle







