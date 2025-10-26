How to be an effective Health Care Surrogate for family and friends

Do you or does someone you love need a trusted surrogate to manage difficult medical decisions?









Furthermore, you will gain the knowledge and skills to create a Conditional Medical Order (CMO), which can significantly increase your chances of receiving the care you desire.



Presenter Richard Stuart, Clinical Professor Emeritus at the University of Washington’s Department of Psychiatry, currently serves on the staff of Swedish/Edmonds Hospital. A psychologist with an extensive clinical, research, and writing career and years of experience in advance care planning.

When: Saturday, November 8, 2025, 1:30-3:30pm



RSVP: Please let us know you are coming by using this



Who Should Attend:

Anyone who has agreed to serve as a health care agent (surrogate decision maker, health care proxy, or attorney in fact for health care decisions) for a family member or friend.

Anyone who has signed a Durable Power of Attorney (DPOA) and has a surrogate.

Anyone who needs a health care agent. Who Should Attend With You?



While not required, attending with your family member or friend will increase the likelihood that their preferences will be heard when they matter most.



If you don’t have a surrogate, we might be able to help you find one at the workshop.



Bring Documents – and bring a pen.



Bring all advance care directive forms already completed, whether up to date or not. Documents need to be reviewed every five years and updated when there is a new diagnosis, or values and expectations change. This is a chance to review and possibly better understand your family member’s or friend’s preferences.









