Many people work to make Echo Lake Park a welcoming place

Story and Photos by Patrick Deagan

Echo Lake





I usually see five dog walkers before 7am. Runners are in training. I saw two dads with kids at the playground this week. Our playground is designed for 2 to 4 year olds. More challenging playgrounds are at Shoreline Park Ridgecrest , and at the newly opened Richmond Highlands Park.





Preparation for weeding and mulching at Echo Lake Park

This week the grounds maintenance crew weeded several planting areas and spread wood chips, including under the apple tree. The fallen apples were picked up on at least two occasions this season.



Also I’ve seen crews cutting back vegetation that was reaching out onto the Interurban Trail.





The trash cans are emptied regularly and the dog poop bags are replenished when needed.



I’ve seen the lawn mowed. And branches picked up.



I’ve seen police on patrol in the morning and they often lock the restroom at night.





I was very pleased that after a neighbor mentioned drug use in the park, Police Captain Woodruff came out and took a tour of the park.









Martin Espino has worked over five years to keep the restrooms clean

at Echo Lake and other Shoreline Parks

The park restroom is cleaned daily in the morning. In summer it is checked twice daily.



I’ve seen water quality testing in recent weeks and clearing of debris from the lake outlet flowing to Lake Ballinger.



In the last year a blinking crosswalk was installed crossing N 200th at Ashworth Ave N. This is the main entrance to the park. When a professional shows that interest, it gives me hope.





I also visit the transit center.



I’ve seen a remarkable transformation here. King County Metro is actively working to make a safe, healthy welcoming transit center. There has been 24 hour security on site for over two years.





The security staff have the job of engaging with people “hanging out” at the center and hesitating to exit the bus at the end of the line. I’ve seen them handle issues that would have required 911 calls several years ago.









The maintenance department regularly hoses down platforms and cleans employee restrooms daily. These workers are my some of my heroes. Bushes have been trimmed. Beds weeded.



John Soderberg doing touch up work on the east building.

There has been repainting of the two buildings on site. Security is often stationed near the Park and Ride lot they and are on the lookout for potential break ins. Recently, today for example, I saw King County outreach workers who engage with people traveling through the center.



Fencing - Before

Fencing - After

And currently Metro is removing, sandblasting and repainting the fences on the two inner islands.





Lime Bikes. Properly parked in designated location at transit center

Metro has a marked area for Lime rental scooters and bikes which works to corral most of their bikes.



The portable toilet the last 22 months at the transit center is a success. The fears about the presence of a toilet were not realized. Buses run 24 hours so a toilet for passengers is available 24 hours. It is cleaned twice a day. There is a handwashing station adjacent to the portable.



I saw a neighbor take the Swift bus to light rail last week. It is express and the next stop is the Shoreline north link station. She took it to the airport to catch a flight. I’ve done this myself.







I am grateful for the many hours worked by the men and women whose repeated efforts make the park and transit center inviting places.

King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski worked for county council approval to authorize funds for the Aurora Village restroom. I am very thankful for his efforts that made this possible.



