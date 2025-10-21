Comedy show in Edmonds for one performance - O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy - November 20, 2025
Tuesday, October 21, 2025
Tickets are known to sell out, grab yours early to save your seat!
Off-Broadway comedians and London’s 3-time IMPRESARIO Award-winners James & Jamesy return to Edmonds this November with their hit holiday show – for one day only!
This live theatre experience is packed with physical comedy, wordplay, and whimsical surprises.
Edmonds, WA - Edmonds Center for the Arts 410 4th Ave N, Edmonds, WA 98020
November 20, 2025
3:00pm (just added) & 7:30pm (tickets limited)
Tickets from $47.75 Adult, $37.75 Student (plus fees)
Get Showtimes or visit ochristmastea.com to learn more!
Fun for all ages
Fans of Monty Python, Mr. Bean, and Dr. Seuss... grab your teacups! You won't want to miss this.
