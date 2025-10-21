Comedy show in Edmonds for one performance - O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy - November 20, 2025



Edmonds! O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy is coming to a theatre near you





Off-Broadway comedians and London’s 3-time IMPRESARIO Award-winners James & Jamesy return to Edmonds this November with their hit holiday show – for one day only!





November 20, 2025

3:00pm (just added) & 7:30pm (tickets limited)

November 20, 2025
3:00pm (just added) & 7:30pm (tickets limited)
Tickets from $47.75 Adult, $37.75 Student (plus fees)

Get Showtimes or visit ochristmastea.com to learn more!

Fans of Monty Python, Mr. Bean, and Dr. Seuss... grab your teacups! You won't want to miss this.







