Correction: The clean up party at Blue Heron Park is on Saturday, November 8, 2025

Sunday, October 26, 2025

Bridge at Blue Heron Park
Photo by Mary Jo Heller

Join us for a Community Clean Up Party on Saturday, November 8, 2025 from 9:00am to 12:00pm at Blue Heron Park to help kick off the park’s restoration project. Volunteers will assist with debris removal and site preparation for future planting areas.

Following the clean up, planting plans will be developed focusing on native species and pollinators suited to the site’s conditions. A watering system will be created to support the new plants, and informational displays will share details about the chosen plants, site requirements and watering needs.

Various organizations will be involved in this project making it a real community effort. Come lend a hand and help keep Lake Forest Park’s natural spaces thriving.



Posted by DKH at 11:47 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  