SCP Harvest Carnival November 8, 2025
Tuesday, October 21, 2025
Come one come all to SCP’s Harvest Carnival!
This fun-filled community event includes games, food, prizes, a silent auction, and more!
Activities aimed at kids ages 1-10 but there is something for everything - Face painting, photo booth, balloon animals, interactive robot demonstration, free hot dogs, playground, Ridgecrest Books pop-up shop, KCLS, indoor and outdoor fun for the whole family.
Browse our Auction Catalog and get excited about great deals on goods & services from beloved local businesses!
All proceeds go to support Shoreline Cooperative Preschool, a non-profit play-based cooperative preschool and parent education program. Can’t wait to see you there! Facebook Event Link
Saturday November 8, 2025 from 10am to 2pm.
