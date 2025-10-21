No cost vaccines available at local clinics

Tuesday, October 21, 2025

People who are uninsured can get no-cost vaccines at participating pharmacies and healthcare providers. 

Visit http://kingcounty.gov/findaclinic for more information.

Uninsured adults can get no cost vaccines only at two locations in Lake City.

Children under 18 can get no cost vaccines at our major clinics: UW Shoreline (Aurora Village); ICHS; Swedish Richmond Beach Primary Care; the Everett Clinic Shoreline; Evergreen Primary Care Kenmore; Eastside Natural Medicine Kenmore.

Check to be sure they have the vaccine available before you go to the clinic.


Posted by DKH at 4:35 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  