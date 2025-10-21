No cost vaccines available at local clinics

People who are uninsured can get no-cost vaccines at participating pharmacies and healthcare providers.









Uninsured adults can get no cost vaccines only at two locations in Lake City.





Children under 18 can get no cost vaccines at our major clinics: UW Shoreline (Aurora Village); ICHS; Swedish Richmond Beach Primary Care; the Everett Clinic Shoreline; Evergreen Primary Care Kenmore; Eastside Natural Medicine Kenmore.





Check to be sure they have the vaccine available before you go to the clinic.







