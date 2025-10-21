No cost vaccines available at local clinics
Tuesday, October 21, 2025
Visit http://kingcounty.gov/findaclinic for more information.
Uninsured adults can get no cost vaccines only at two locations in Lake City.
Children under 18 can get no cost vaccines at our major clinics: UW Shoreline (Aurora Village); ICHS; Swedish Richmond Beach Primary Care; the Everett Clinic Shoreline; Evergreen Primary Care Kenmore; Eastside Natural Medicine Kenmore.
Check to be sure they have the vaccine available before you go to the clinic.
0 comments:
Post a Comment