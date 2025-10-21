Florida teens and law enforcement save Washington high school from a disaster

Kamiakin High School in Kennewick

According to reporting in the Clark County (Washington) Today.com and the Tri-City Herald, two Florida teens saw a plan for a school shooting in a five second Tik Tok video.





There was a detailed floor plan of a high school with classrooms and exits marked but no details about what school or where it was.









According to the They told local authorities, who notified the FBI.According to the Tri-City Herald , the FBI was able to match the layout and room numbers shown in the Tik Tok video to Kamiakin High School in Kennewick and at that point, the FBI contacted the internet provider about the IP address linked to the account.





The report came in Friday night. Local authorities had until Sunday to make an arrest before school on Monday. They sorted through 78 locations before identifying the probable owner of the computer as a 14 year old Kamiakin high school freshman who lived with his grandparents.





He was already known to police for previously making threats to his ex-girlfriend.









Police served a warrant and arrested him after they found 24 guns in his room, as well as detailed plans about how he planned to carry out the shooting.



