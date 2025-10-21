Scenes from the No Kings / Rise Up Rally

There were so many people crowded around the small stage to hear the speakers that photographer Pam Cross never actually saw Sen. Jesse Salomon in spite of holding her camera in the air. Photo by Pam Cross

Keynote speaker was Jesse Salomon, Democrat, our representative to the Washington State Senate. He encouraged the crowd to keep our energy up for the long road ahead.





"They want you to think that all is lost," he said. "They kick thousands of people off welfare programs, They have a compliant judiciary that rules their way.





"But they don't have all the power. They are afraid of the power of the people.



"Democracy is strength. Peace is strength. We're going to put people first."