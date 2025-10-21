Scenes from the No Kings / Rise Up Rally
Tuesday, October 21, 2025
"It was heartwarming, inspiring, and just so much fun!"
Over 2,000 Shoreline residents took part in the No Kings demonstration on October 18, 2025.
It began with a rally, organized by Sandy Labyris of Everyday Activists.
Candidates for Pos. 1 on the Shoreline City Council, Valerie Snider and Jack Malek, put forth their visions for the future of our city. (see their statements here: Jack / Valerie)
Participants were energized and joyful.
|There were so many people crowded around the small stage to hear the speakers
that photographer Pam Cross never actually saw Sen. Jesse Salomon in spite of
holding her camera in the air. Photo by Pam Cross
Keynote speaker was Jesse Salomon, Democrat, our representative to the Washington State Senate. He encouraged the crowd to keep our energy up for the long road ahead.
"They want you to think that all is lost," he said. "They kick thousands of people off welfare programs, They have a compliant judiciary that rules their way."But they don't have all the power. They are afraid of the power of the people.
"Democracy is strength. Peace is strength. We're going to put people first."
|A statement of values. Photo by Sandy Labyris
"Breathtakingly wonderful!"
|Kids could make their own signs - or just hang out with the cat.
Photo by Sandy Labyris
Local organizations set up booths to tell people about their work. The Kids Tent was very popular: a place where children and their parents could make signs, then hold their very own parade.
"It made me feel like they're was hope! Please do it again!"
