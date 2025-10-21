Meet the Candidate: Shoreline City Council Pos. 1 - Jack Malek
Tuesday, October 21, 2025
|Jack Malek
Housing & Homelessness Shoreline needs more homes, faster. The Planning Department must be streamlined so that housing can be built efficiently and affordably. The number of homes for sale today is nearly the same as in 1995, yet our population has grown by 70 million nationwide. When supply doesn’t meet demand, prices soar, and so does homelessness. By reducing red tape, simplifying rules, and lowering permitting costs, we can encourage builders to produce more housing of all types. Affordable housing, not bureaucracy, is the foundation of a healthy community. While some homelessness stems from behavioral health issues, the majority is tied directly to housing scarcity. Let’s fix that first.
Small Business & Jobs Shoreline’s commercial vacancy rate is just 2%, yet most available spaces are priced for corporate tenants not local entrepreneurs. Small businesses are the heart of Shoreline’s identity, most especially Film and Music. They deserve support through affordable, accessible commercial space and a faster, clearer permitting process. Partnering with Shoreline Community College can also attract high-paying local jobs. The state’s Fircrest Lab and UW Bothell’s biotech corridor offer exciting opportunities for thousands of local careers that let residents live and work right here in Shoreline.
Education Our schools are doing important work but struggling to meet diverse learning needs. Washington ranks 18th nationally, and many students simply don’t fit a one-size-fits-all model. We must fund smaller class sizes, strengthen transportation, and expand educational choices. Focused learning paths, and virtual or inter-district options. Teachers deserve fair pay, and families deserve more flexibility to help every student succeed.
Public Safety We need to take decisive action to address rising crime and prostitution beyond Trespass Laws: SOAP & SODA. That includes enforcing shoplifting laws, reinstating loitering ordinances, and providing job training for victims of sex trafficking, restoring both accountability and opportunity.
Environment & Trees Trees enrich our neighborhoods and protect our environment. Yet in dense, transit-oriented zones, we can balance preservation with growth. Light rail carries millions of commuters daily, the carbon equivalent of 45 million trees. We should focus tree protection in suburban areas while reducing costly permit rules and retention mandates near light rail. Together, we can maintain Shoreline’s suburban character and achieve a 40% canopy by 2050.
Tel: (206) 498-2189
Email: vote@jackforcitycouncil.com
Webpage: www.electjackmalek.com
0 comments:
Post a Comment