Meet the Candidate: Shoreline City Council Pos. 1 - Valerie Snider

Tuesday, October 21, 2025
I was raised in the Pacific Northwest and have lived here my entire life. My background is in business and IT. I currently work for King County IT supporting 911 and public broadband, internet, cable, and radio services for emergency vehicles.
I live in the Ridgecrest neighborhood, and I love being able to walk to the light rail and take it downtown to a show or to the airport, avoiding traffic and parking costs.
I’ve witnessed the neighborhood landscape change as large trees are replaced by big apartment buildings. There are no tree retention requirements in these development zones. Even if there are new plantings, it will take decades before they can replace the loss in tree canopy.
Urban development can and should incorporate significant trees into its plans. Many cities across the U.S. have done so successfully. The tree canopy helps avoid heat islands, absorbs carbon, reduces the cost of stormwater mitigation, provides shade and habitat, produces the air we breathe, and simply increases our quality of life.
Residents of Shoreline are struggling with the high cost of living, especially housing. The multi-housing tax exemption program (MFTE) in Shoreline exempts property taxes for large apartment complexes for 20 years in exchange for designating 20% of the units as “affordable.” 70% of these units are studios and 1-bedrooms for individuals earning $110,000.
The burden of making up for the foregone property tax revenue is carried by individual homeowners. City Council owes its constituents regular analysis of the MFTE program, and to amend it if it does not truly provide affordable housing.
Small businesses are being displaced by large developments and deserve assistance relocating. Streamlined permitting, grant facilitation, regular promotions, and check-ins are ways to assist our small businesses.
Ensuring available social services, addressing homelessness, and preventing crime are other areas that should be prioritized. They impact our entire community. Since these issues occur in Shoreline’s neighboring cities, best practices and lessons learned can be shared.
I’m proud to be endorsed by the 32nd District Democrats, King County Democrats, National Women’s Political Caucus of Washington, and multi-term Representative Cindy Ryu. I ask for your vote to serve you on City Council.
