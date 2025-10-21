What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – October 22 - 28
Tuesday, October 21, 2025
By Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com
What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – October 22 - 28
Halloween fun and fall festivities collide this week in Shoreline! From a special community planting partnership with MBAKS and handcrafted holiday shopping to the final Farmers Market of the season and neighborhood parades full of costumes and candy, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Explore our weekly guide to upcoming local events. For all the upcoming Shoreline events this week visit: DestinationShoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline Featured Events of the Week:
Green Shoreline x MBAKS Planting for a Better Tomorrow
Friday, October 24
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Paramount Park
The City of Shoreline is excited to announce a community planting event in partnership with the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS). Through their respective environmental stewardship programs, the Green Shoreline Partnership and Planting for a Better Tomorrow, both organizations are coming together to help increase tree canopy within the City.
For more information and to register for this event, please visit: Green Shoreline x MBAKS Planting a Better Tomorrow
Holiday Bazaar at the Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
Friday and Saturday, October 24 and 25
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
Come to our Holiday bazaar for a wide variety of HANDCRAFTED art and crafts by over 35 local makers! Hand-crafted jewelry, mugs, clothes, cutting boards, soaps, vinegars, photography and more! We’ll also have a local food truck here this year so you can make a day of it!
Harvest Market at the Shoreline Farmers Market
Saturday, October 25
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Shoreline Farmers Market
Join us for the last day of the season and our annual Harvest Market. This event is a celebration of our community, featuring your favorite farmers, artisans, delicious food, live music, special guests, and, most importantly, you! We can’t wait to see you all in your best costumes for a day of good old-fashioned FUN! Free Hot Apple Cider, Free Face Painting, Free Harvest Goodies, Trick-or-Treat Stations, Live Music, Food Trucks & Hot Food Vendors, Costumes are encouraged, Bring your furry friend (costumes are also encouraged).
Echo Lake PTA Trunk-or-Treat
Saturday, October 25
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Echo Lake Elementary School
Show off your costume during ELE’s Annual Trunk-or-Treat event, hosted by the Echo Lake PTA.
Ridgecrest Halloween Parade
Saturday, October 25
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Parade Starts @ 165th and 8th
Join your neighbors for the Ridgecrest Halloween Parade, a free, family-friendly community celebration where all ages are invited to don costumes and walk (or watch) the route. Starting at NE 165th & 8th Ave NE, rain or shine. Organized entirely by volunteers, the parade is guided by a spirit of community generosity from donations to candy to grassroots support. Line the route with a lawn chair or join in the walk-up fun. All are welcome, and costumes are encouraged (just please keep them respectful).
For more information about life in Shoreline, WA and upcoming events visit: www.DestinationShoreline.com
Destination Shoreline is brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, Real Estate Broker with Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline. Whether you’re planning to sell, buy, or simply explore your options, Kate Ledbetter is ready to provide expert guidance tailored to your unique real estate needs. Visit www.KateLHomes.com for more information.
Posted by DKH at 10:18 PM
Tags: what's happening
0 comments:
Post a Comment