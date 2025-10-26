Wind and power outages

The wind is playing havoc with the power lines. Or blowing

down trees and branches on the power lines.

As promised, the wind is banging things around. The trees have been firing cones at my roof. I checked for power outages around 10pm and was surprised to find only one outage in Shoreline with a couple hundred customers without power.





There were previous outages which have apparently been fixed. Spiro's reported that they closed early when they lost power, but that part of Shoreline is clear on the map now.





At 12:30am that original outage on the county line was still there but now there are a dozen outages all over east Shoreline and Lake Forest Park with some areas reporting 2,000 outages.





In the entire City Light coverage area of King County there were 28,234 customers without power.







