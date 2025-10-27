HomeTechHacker: Protecting Your Smart Home: A Beginner's Guide to Network Security

Monday, October 27, 2025


By Marlon Buchanan

Smart home tech is everywhere now in houses and apartments. With devices like video doorbells, smart thermostats, voice assistants, and smart lights, our spaces are more connected than ever. With that convenience comes risk. 

Every device you connect is a potential doorway for hackers. Fortunately, you don’t need to be a tech wiz to make your home safer.

Here are some tips that will improve your smart home’s security.

Change default passwords

Many gadgets ship with the same username and password. Change them during setup. Use strong, unique passwords and a password manager to keep track. Also, turn on two-factor authentication whenever it is offered.

Keep everything updated

Firmware and app updates fix security holes. Enable automatic updates on your router, phones, and smart devices. Set a monthly reminder to check gear that does not auto-update.

Secure your Wi-Fi

Your router is the front door to your smart home. Use WPA3 security if available and a strong Wi-Fi password. Turn off remote administration unless you truly need it. I also recommend renaming your network so it does not reveal your router model or family name.

Segment your network

Put smart devices on their own guest or IoT network. This limits the blast radius if one device is compromised. For an example of how you can do this, check out how I do it in my home.

Know what you are connecting
Before buying, search for devices that receive regular security updates and have clear privacy policies. If a product looks suspiciously cheap and unknown, it may come with hidden risks.

Mind your accounts and apps

Prune old accounts, uninstall apps you do not use, and limit unnecessary permissions like microphone or location access. 

Review cloud accounts that your devices depend on and secure those with strong passwords and two-factor authentication.

Backups and alerts

Back up important photos and files. Turn on alerts in your router or security app so you know when new devices join your network.

Want a deeper, plain-language walkthrough? 

My books explain these steps and more with checklists and visuals:
If you prefer short lessons, I also offer free security courses at HomeTechHacker Academy.

Smart homes are here to stay. A few simple changes today can protect your privacy, your money, and your peace of mind tomorrow.

Marlon Buchanan is a best-selling author, IT Director, and founder of HomeTechHacker.com, a website with free resources to help you make the most of your home technology.

If you have questions or comments about this article, you can contact Marlon through his website or X (Twitter).


