Alaska Airlines grounds all flights

According to The Seattle Times, an IT outage has forced Alaska Airlines to ground all its flights.

Please check your flight status before leaving for the airport. A flexible travel policy is in place to support guests, and meal and travel accommodations are available. Visit the Help Center, while our contact center experiences longer than normal wait times. We appreciate your patience as operations return to normal.





The outage began at 3:30pm on Thursday, October 23, 2025. Would-be passengers from all over the country are reporting standing in line for hours, only to have customer service windows close. Some flights allowed customers to board, then sat on the tarmac for several hours before cancelling the flight.





The flight apps are not being updated, so that flights are still said to be on time.





People calling in to the airline are on hold for hours without ever reaching a customer service rep.



The Times says that in July, an IT outage that grounded flights for roughly three hours. "That outage led to more than 200 flight cancellations and affected the travel plans of 15,600 people"

The airline advises customers to: